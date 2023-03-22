Student stabs another at South El Monte HS

Two students were hospitalized Wednesday after a fight at South El Monte High School led to a stabbing between the two boys, according to police.

Detectives said the two students - ages 16 and 17 - were engaged in a fist fight when one stabbed the other three times in the stomach. That student suffered non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Both were taken to the hospital. The other student's injuries were not specified.

Police said there was an ongoing matter between the two students that led up to the stabbing.

No other information was immediately available.