Hollywood’s legendary El Capitan Theatre reopens to the public

The legendary El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood officially reopened to the public on Friday after a yearlong closure.

The venue opens at 8 a.m. welcoming guests back to the big screen to see Disney’s "Raya and the Last Dragon."

Showtimes are 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and all seats must be reserved in advance. The price for an adult ticket is $17 for Monday-Friday showtimes, with $12 prices for children and seniors. On Saturdays and Sundays, tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for children and seniors.

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members, including limiting capacity to 100 guests. They are also blocking alternate rows of seats to create forward and rear spacing of 6-feet as well as automatic three-seat spacing between groups to create 6-feet of separation.

El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood (FOX 11)

Face coverings must be worn at all times for cast members and guests ages 2 and up, except while actively enjoying concessions.

Advertisement

The theatre also implemented temperature screenings prior to entry. Guests with temperatures 100.4°F and above will not be allowed entry, nor will those in their party.

El Capitan Theatre lists its full health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures on its website.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.