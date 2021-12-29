El Cajon plane crash: Wife of retired fire chief, nurse identified as one of the victims

As local and federal authorities continue to investigate what caused a small plane to crash in a San Diego County neighborhood that departed from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, one of the victims was identified as a nurse who was the wife of a retired fire chief.

Tina Ward was identified as one of the victims by the Oceanside Fire Department. She was married to retired Oceanside Fire Chief Joe Ward.

According to reports, Ward was one of two nurses aboard the aircraft. The identity of the second nurse is unknown.

"It is with heavy hearts that the Oceanside Firefighters Association Local 3736 fire family would like to extend our deepest condolences to our recently retired Chief Ward, his family and all family and friends of the members lost during this tragic event. We are shocked and saddened by this devastating news and are keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the department wrote on Instagram along with pictures of the couple and their children.

On Monday around 7:15 p.m., a Learjet crashed in an El Cajon neighborhood. The area is located a few miles east of the Gillespie Field airport. There were no survivors.

The impact left a trail of fiery wreckage on the suburban street and knocked out power to hundreds of homes.

One home was damaged, but no injuries were reported on the ground, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are handling the investigation. The NTSB said the plane was a Learjet 35A business jet, which seats eight people.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has photos or videos from the scene was asked to email witness@ntsb.gov.

The American Red Cross provided assistance to residents who remain affected by the power outage, according to sheriff's officials.

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.

