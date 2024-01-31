Remembering Eazy-E ahead of NWA's Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys

The son of rapper Eazy-E was 10 years old when his father, Eric Wright, died at the age of 31. Last year, there was a big honor for the family in Compton. Eazy-E’s mother was on hand as a street was named after the Compton native, Eazy Street.

Playing a role in that street naming, then DJ, Alonzo Williams, known as the godfather of west coast hip-hop.

The Grammys wrote N.W.A. had, "a debut album that landed like a sledgehammer, 1988's Straight Outta Compton has become a legend in its own right".

This Sunday at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, N.W.A. will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. Eazy-E's family said the award is a testament to his impact and legacy in the genre.

Rapper Eazy-E (aka Eric Lynn Wright) appears in a portrait taken on October 10, 1993 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives) Expand

"Our father's charitable contributions will continue to be our goal through our nonprofit, the Eric Wright Foundation," said Eazy-E's son. "We truly appreciate the honor."



