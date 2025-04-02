Pools in Eaton Fire zone could become mosquito breeding grounds, experts say

The Brief Pools in the area affected by the Eaton Fire could become breeding grounds for millions of mosquitoes. Experts have identified nearly 3,000 pools, fountains, jacuzzis and broken septic systems that they're worried about. Officials are asking residents in the burn areas to contact Vector Control offices if they have water features on their properties that may need treatment.



Hundreds and hundreds of swimming pools in homes destroyed by the Eaton Fire could become breeding grounds for mosquitoes — a lot of mosquitoes. Each unattended pool can become the source of as many as 3 million mosquitoes in one month.

By the numbers:

Technicians from the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control are trying to get ahead of the problem as the weather begins to heat up. They've identified 1,300 pools in destroyed or heavily damaged homes inside the burn zone and about 1,400 on its perimeter, filled with ash and debris.

SUGGESTED: Eaton Fire decimates one of LA's historic Black communities

That's 2,700 pools, plus fountains, jacuzzis, even broken septic systems they are worried about.

Why you should care:

It's a health issue, explained Communications Director Anais Medina Diaz. West Nile Virus is already endemic in Southern California. But LA County documented as many as 234 cases of Dengue fever last year. Spread by mosquitoes, it can cause high fever, body aches, vomiting and rashes.

What you can do:

Officials are asking residents in the burn areas to contact Vector Control offices, and let them know if there are water features in their properties that may need treatment. There is no additional cost to property owners for requesting inspections or treatments.

Just go to their website at sgvmosquito.org.