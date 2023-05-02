Stabbing suspect shot by LAPD officer in East Hollywood

article

Two people were hospitalized and an investigation is underway following a shooting involving at least one officer with the Los Angeles Police Department in East Hollywood, officials said.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

LAPD officers were called to the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Vermont Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Shortly after arriving at the scene, at least one officer shot at a stabbing suspect. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

Authorities said one of the people hospitalized was hurt in a stabbing while the other was injured in the shooting.

Images from SkyFOX showed multiple police cars in the area.

No further information was immediately released.