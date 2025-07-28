Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from Pasadena Southwest Little League shed

The search is on for the man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools from a shed used by the Pasadena Southwest Little League over the weekend.

What we know:

The Pasadena Police Department said the incident was reported on Saturday, but that it happened on Friday evening.

Detectives said they have a lead on the suspect and are encouraging those with information to come forward.

Officials said none of the Little League equipment was stolen and that the suspect got away with power tools.

What they're saying:

In a Facebook post, Pasadena Southwest Little League shared photos and videos of the suspect, and wrote, "To the person who did this: You didn't just steal equipment, you stole from a community of children who show up every day with heart, hustle, and hope."

The full post read the following:

"Early Friday morning, our Pasadena Southwest Little League community was shaken. Someone broke into our equipment shed and snack shack, stealing thousands of dollars in baseball gear, supplies, and the spirit of a place built by volunteers, families, and kids who just love the game.

This space is more than just bats and helmets… it’s where memories are made, friendships are built, and dreams take flight.

To the person who did this: You didn’t just steal equipment, you stole from a community of children who show up every day with heart, hustle, and hope.

If anyone saw anything suspicious near Allendale Park in the early hours of Friday morning, or has any information that could help, please contact the Pasadena Police Department or DM us directly."

They later alleged about $5,000 worth of tools used for field maintenance were taken.

What you can do:

Those with information about the suspect are asked to contact the Pasadena Police Department.