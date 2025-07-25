Six Flags Magic Mountain, Knott's Berry Farm's new season pass grants access to 40+ theme parks

The Brief Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott's Berry Farm announced a new season pass benefit offering unlimited admission to over 40 parks across North America. This "MVP Sale" celebrates the merger's first anniversary, providing access for the rest of 2025 and all of 2026 with Gold and Prestige passes. The limited-time offer includes bonus "bring-a-friend-for-free" tickets and the lowest pricing of the year for purchases between July 28 and September 1.



Knott's Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain have announced an exciting new season pass benefit, offering unlimited admission to over 40 theme parks across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

This benefit, part of the "MVP (Most Valuable Pass) Sale," celebrates the first anniversary of the Six Flags and Cedar Fair merger.

What we know:

Knott's Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain on Thursday revealed details about the limited-time offer, which provides unlimited admission to more than 40 parks across the country for the remainder of 2025 and all of 2026.

The MVP access grants entry to parks featuring 288 roller coasters and 970 water slides.

The benefit is included with all 2026 Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Gold and Prestige passes that are purchased or renewed between July 28 and September 1 as part of their "MVP (Most Valuable Pass) Sale."

This MVP access permits admission to attractions across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, including various theme parks like Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park and Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, along with California's Great America in Santa Clara and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo.

The limited-time promotion also includes the year's lowest pricing and additional benefits.

Purchasers of a 2026 Gold Pass will receive one bonus 2025 bring-a-friend-for-free ticket, while 2026 Prestige Pass purchases come with two bonus 2025 bring-a-friend-for-free tickets.

These bring-a-friend tickets are valid through the end of the 2025 season at the park where the pass is purchased.

The backstory:

The pass offer, presented by the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, spotlights the first anniversary of the merger between Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company. Knott's Berry Farm is part of the Cedar Fair family of parks.

The combined company, worth more than $3.5 billion, will boast 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. It will also have entertainment partnerships and a portfolio of intellectual property including Looney Tunes, DC Comics and Peanuts.

Amusement parks have seen an uptick in revenue but have struggled to raise attendance since the pandemic, even as other entertainment sectors have bounced back. A tie-up between two huge players is expected to at least lower costs.

Cedar Fair reported an attendance of 12.4 million guests in its third quarter, a 1% increase from a year earlier. Six Flags announced a 16% rise in its third-quarter attendance, which totaled 9.3 million guests.

But amusement parks, including Six Flags, have struggled to get people through the gates, said James Hardiman at Citi Investment Research.

Six Flags and Cedar Fair, which have little geographical overlap, anticipate $120 million in cost savings within two years of closing the deal.

Once the deal closes, the combined company will operate under the name Six Flags and trade under the ticker symbol "FUN" on the New York Stock Exchange.

Dig deeper:

To discover all the details and what you need to know, visit the Knott's Berry Farm season pass page or the Six Flags Magic Mountain season pass page.