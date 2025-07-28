My 2 Cents LA, beloved Mid-City staple, closing after 12 years

A new chapter is on the horizon for a beloved Los Angeles staple serving up Southern flavors.

Chef Alisa Reynolds, a James Beard semifinalist, shared what's next after announcing My 2 Cents in the Mid-City area would close its doors for dine-in service after 12 years in business.

‘It’s been emotional, but beautiful at the same time'

What they're saying:

In 2013, Reynolds, along with her sister, pastry Chef Theresa Fountain, founded My 2 Cents.

"No investors. No big backers. Grit(s), grind, and a whole lot of soul built My 2 Cents. Through that love, passion, and creativity shared as a community, we’ve weathered fires, strikes, and economic challenges," they wrote in a social media post.

In that same Instagram post on July 1, the co-founders also issued a joint statement announcing My 2 Cents would no longer offer dine-in service.



"Whether you’ve been with us for years or just found us through a plate of peach cobbler or an Instagram scroll, your support will always be the heartbeat of everything we do," the statement posted to Instagram read. "As we close our dine-in chapter, we’re expanding our catering services to bring our way of signature flavors to more offices, private events, celebrations, and community tables across Los Angeles."

Just three days before the transition, Chef Reynolds said on Good Day LA she's been uplifted by the community's support.

"I told people that we're not going anywhere, the transition is hard, but the most thing that has been to my heart is how we've affected people, how people spend their time eating and loving on each other and it's such a small place," Reynolds said. "We know there's more to come. And so it's just been one of those things that has been emotional, but it has been beautiful at the same time."

What's next:

Dine-in service ends on July 31st and a celebration will be held the following evening from 6-10 p.m.