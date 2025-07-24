Jollibee voted America's best fast food fried chicken for 2nd year in a row

The Brief Jollibee has been named the best fast food fried chicken in the U.S. for the second consecutive year by USA Today's 10Best list for 2025. The ranking was determined by USA Today editors, quick-service dining experts, and public reader votes. Jollibee's signature "Chickenjoy" is noted for its juicy, flavorful fried chicken, often served with a silky gravy.



Filipino fast food chain Jollibee is holding on to the crown for best fast food fried chicken in the U.S. for a second straight year, according to USA Today's 10Best list for 2025.

The lineup was compiled by USA Today's editors and a panel of quick-service dining experts before readers were invited to vote for their favorite restaurant.

What we know:

Here's the full list of the top 10 best fast food fried chicken in the U.S. according to USA Today:

1. Jollibee

2. Pollo Campero

3. Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken

4. Church's Texas Chicken

5. Guthrie's Chicken

6. Krispy Krunchy Chicken

7. Golden Chick

8. KFC

9. Chick-fil-A

10. Popeyes

What they're saying:

"With around 100 stores in North America, and more than 1,700 stores internationally, Jollibee is the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world. They're best known for Chickenjoy, the signature juicy, flavorful fried chicken. Order it in buckets or accompanied by sides — and don't forget to dip it in their silky gravy," read the statement from USA Today.

Reacting to the list, Jollibee USA expressed gratitude on Instagram.

"We love you, Jollibee family! Thank you to USA Today and all our fans for naming us the #1 fast food fried chicken two years in a row!"

Dig deeper:

Jollibee currently operates over 70 branches in the U.S. and more than 1,700 restaurants worldwide.

Its first restaurant in the U.S. opened in Daly City in the Bay Area in 1998.

Aside from its signature "Chickenjoy" which is available in both regular and spicy, the chain's other popular menu items include the Filipino-style Jolly Spaghetti, Palabok and Peach Mango Pie.