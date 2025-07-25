Ontario medical staff who allegedly interfered with ICE arrest facing federal charges

The Brief Two staff members at an Ontario surgery center have been federally charged with assaulting and interfering with U.S. immigration officers. Jose de Jesus Ortega has been arrested, and Danielle Nadine Davila is currently being sought by law enforcement. The charges stem from an incident on July 8 where they allegedly impeded officers attempting to detain an undocumented immigrant who sought cover inside the center.



Two staff members at a surgery center in San Bernardino County have been charged with assaulting and interfering with United States immigration officers.

The Justice Department announced the federal criminal complaint, alleging the staff impeded officers who were attempting to detain an alleged undocumented immigrant.

What we know:

Jose de Jesus Ortega, 38, of Highland, was arrested Friday morning and is expected to appear in U.S. District Court in Riverside.

Law enforcement is also seeking Danielle Nadine Davila, 33, of Corona.

Both Ortega and Davila are charged with assaulting a federal officer and conspiracy to prevent by force and intimidation a federal officer from discharging his duties.

Timeline:

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, on July 8, two ICE officers were conducting roving immigration-related operations in Ontario.

The officers, wearing government-issued equipment including law enforcement vests and operating an unmarked government vehicle, were following a truck with three adult men, according to court documents.

When the truck turned into the parking lot of the Ontario Advanced Surgical Center, two of the men ran, officials allege.

One of those men, an undocumented individual from Honduras, was partially detained near the surgery center's front entrance before he resisted, causing both him and the ICE officer to fall.

A medical staffer then helped the individual up and pulled him away from the officer, and the individual proceeded inside the surgery center, pursued by the ICE officer, according to court documents.

Ortega and Davila, both in medical scrubs, allegedly interfered with the arrest.

Davila reportedly wedged herself between the officer and the individual, pushed the officer, and shouted, "Let him go!" and "Get out!" Ortega allegedly grabbed the officer’s arm and then his vest.

Another ICE officer arrived after a call for assistance and observed multiple staff members grabbing the first officer.

The officers eventually detained and handcuffed the individual and exited the surgery center with him, court documents read.

What they're saying:

United States Attorney Bill Essayli stated, "This story is another example of a false narrative echoed in the media in furtherance of an agenda to delegitimize federal agents. The [undocumented immigrant] arrested inside the surgery center was not a patient. He ran inside for cover and these defendants attempted to block his apprehension by assaulting our agents. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you work, if you assault our agents or otherwise interfere with our operations, you will be arrested and charged with a federal crime."

The other side:

California Democratic Assemblymember Michelle Rodriguez, who represents Ontario, spoke out against ICE after the incident.

"It is devastating to watch the impact of ICE on our communities. This past Tuesday, Immigration Enforcement officers kidnapped constituents from a surgical center as they were doing their jobs," Rodriguez said in a statement.

"While I support law enforcement officers who act with integrity and uphold the law, I will never condone these cruel and lawless actions. Without accountability, we are left with armed men in masks dragging people off the street - this is not safety, not justice, and this is not who we should be," she continued.

What's next:

If convicted, the defendants could face a statutory maximum sentence of eight years in federal prison on the assault count and up to six years in federal prison on the conspiracy count.