Aliens in Compton? Mysterious figure appears on woman's Ring camera

The Brief A Ring camera in Compton captured an 11-second video of a mysterious figure, sparking an online alien debate. The "creature" was seen walking in a driveway and exiting through a back gate around 1 a.m. on June 5. Despite speculation, the figure's identity remains unknown, with internet theories ranging from a child to a prankster.



E.T., is that you?

A short video from Jessica Ortiz's Ring camera shows a mysterious figure outside her home, Compton home, sparking yet another alien debate on social media.

"Someone ANYONE please explain to me what my ring just caught. I'm not tripping right?" she captioned the 11-second video.

According to Ortiz, it all began when she received an alert on her Ring doorbell app on June 5 around 1 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the mysterious "creature" walking in Ortiz's driveway and exiting through a back gate. You can hear Ortiz's gate close after the figure leaves the property.

Although Ortiz apparently has motion-activated cameras around her home, none of the cameras detected the alleged alien invader.

The internet has differing opinions on what the figure could be. Some of the suggestions include a child, a person with a cowboy hat on, and someone wearing a hoodie.

"It's someone in black walking by with a bag or something clenched in their hand. Come on everyone, it's not aliens," one person said.

"I think you have friends pulling a prank on you," another chimed in.

"Why does it glitch when it walks by?" another asks.

"Interestingly some sort of electrical pulse occurred," someone replied. "Was it going through your trash? It wanted something. If it is real, then please be safe."

The video has since been viewed more than 1 million times on Ortiz's Instagram account.

What do you think?