TikToker apologizes to California following earthquake: 'I'll never make fun of y'all again'

A New York-based TikToker apologized to California in a social media video that has amassed over 1.5 million views after the 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook the East Coast Friday.

"I would like to extend an apology to California, as a New York City resident," said Gabriella Lascano in her video shared to the social media platform. "Never in my life have I felt an earthquake…I apologize California, I was terrified."

The earthquake measured at least 4.8 magnitude and struck near Lebanon, New Jersey, at 10:23 a.m., about 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia, according to the USGS. An estimate indicates the quake might have been felt by more than 42 million people in 14 states from Maine to North Carolina.

More than 152,000 Americans reported feeling shaking to the USGS.

"One candlestick fell over and I was ready to hop off of earth, so I want to extend my sincerest apologies," said the actress, singer and model.

So far, the USGS said 11 aftershocks have been recorded since Friday morning's initial 4.8 rattler.

Lucky for Lascano, experts say that earthquakes are relatively rare on the East Coast.

Friday's earthquake occurred along the Ramapo Fault line, and was the strongest to hit New Jersey in 240 years and the strongest in NYC in 139 years, FOX Weather reported.

"I'll never make fun of y'all again," said Lascano.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.