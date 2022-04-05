Earthquake simulator shakes up downtown LA

April is Earthquake Preparedness Month.

An earthquake simulator is shaking things up at Union Station Tuesday for those who'd like to test what it feels like to be in an earthquake ranging in size from magnitude 3.0 to 7.0.

Installed by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, this is the simulator's first stop on its tour across California. It will be open from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. It then goes on to Sacramento, Berkeley, and Salinas.

Californians are encouraged to download the MyShake app for alerts that will come in just before a large earthquake.

