Earthquake rocks Riverside County near Banning

The Brief A small earthquake struck Riverside County on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 17. The USGS said its epicenter was two miles from Banning. The quake was primarily felt in the Inland Empire.



An earthquake rocked Riverside County on Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

What we know:

The USGS said a preliminary 3.6-magnitude earthquake occurred at 10:57 a.m. roughly two miles from Banning.

The quake had a depth of about 8.6 miles.

USGS's "Did you feel it?" map shows it was primarily felt across Riverside County, as well as some other communities in the Inland Empire.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

