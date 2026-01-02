Magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattles southern Mexico

article

The Brief A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck near San Marcos, Guerrero, on Friday morning, shaking southern and central Mexico. President Claudia Sheinbaum briefly paused her first press conference of the year as seismic alarms sent residents and tourists into the streets. No serious damage or injuries have been reported so far, according to early assessments from the Governor of Guerrero and federal officials.



A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck southern and central Mexico on Friday morning, according to Mexico’s National Seismological Agency.

What we know:

Its epicenter was located near the town of San Marcos in the state of Guerrero, situated near the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 21.7 miles approximately 2.5 miles north-northwest of Rancho Viejo, Guerrero, in the mountains northeast of Acapulco.

The quake triggered seismic alarms that sent residents into the streets and briefly interrupted a national press briefing by President Claudia Sheinbaum.

What they're saying:

Following the initial tremors, Sheinbaum was able to resume her press briefing a short time later.

Regarding the impact of the quake, she stated that she had spoken with Guerrero’s Gov. Evelyn Salgado, who told her there was "no serious damage reported so far."

Local perspective:

The earthquake was felt strongly in major urban centers and tourist hubs.

Residents and tourists in Mexico City and Acapulco rushed into the streets when the shaking began as seismic alarms sounded across the region.