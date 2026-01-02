Magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattles southern Mexico
LOS ANGELES - A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck southern and central Mexico on Friday morning, according to Mexico’s National Seismological Agency.
What we know:
Its epicenter was located near the town of San Marcos in the state of Guerrero, situated near the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 21.7 miles approximately 2.5 miles north-northwest of Rancho Viejo, Guerrero, in the mountains northeast of Acapulco.
The quake triggered seismic alarms that sent residents into the streets and briefly interrupted a national press briefing by President Claudia Sheinbaum.
What they're saying:
Following the initial tremors, Sheinbaum was able to resume her press briefing a short time later.
Regarding the impact of the quake, she stated that she had spoken with Guerrero’s Gov. Evelyn Salgado, who told her there was "no serious damage reported so far."
Local perspective:
The earthquake was felt strongly in major urban centers and tourist hubs.
Residents and tourists in Mexico City and Acapulco rushed into the streets when the shaking began as seismic alarms sounded across the region.
The Source: This report is based on real-time data from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and Mexico’s National Seismological Agency, which provided the technical specifics regarding the earthquake's magnitude and epicenter. Information regarding the immediate impact on the ground and the government’s response was sourced directly from public statements made by President Claudia Sheinbaum during her televised briefing and her subsequent communications with Governor Evelyn Salgado of Guerrero. The Associated Press contributed.