6 earthquakes detected in Ventura County near Fillmore

article

Things were rocking in Ventura County on Thursday morning after the U.S. Geological Survey detected a series of earthquakes.

The USGS said a series of six quakes, ranging from magnitudes 2.3 to 3.3, occurred beginning at 10:21 a.m., with an epicenter near Fillmore.

Timeline:

See a list of the earthquakes detected by the USGS below.

10:21 a.m.: 2.5-magnitude quake strikes 9.3 miles NW of Fillmore

10:27 a.m.: 2.6-magnitude quake strikes 8 miles NW of Fillmore

10:27 a.m.: 2.6 magnitude quake strikes 9.3 miles NW of Fillmore

10:28 a.m.: 2.5-magnitude quake strikes 8 miles NW of Fillmore

10:29 a.m.: 2.6-magnitude quake strikes 8.6 miles NW of Fillmore

10:31 a.m.: 2.8-magnitude quake strikes 8 miles NW of Fillmore

RELATED: Are you prepared for an earthquake?

Dig deeper:

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

RELATED: Surviving the earthquake: Prepare, Survive, Recover

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

RELATED: Quakes push Californians to prepare for the next big jolt