6 earthquakes detected in Ventura County near Fillmore
FILLMORE, Calif. - Things were rocking in Ventura County on Thursday morning after the U.S. Geological Survey detected a series of earthquakes.
The USGS said a series of six quakes, ranging from magnitudes 2.3 to 3.3, occurred beginning at 10:21 a.m., with an epicenter near Fillmore.
Timeline:
See a list of the earthquakes detected by the USGS below.
- 10:21 a.m.: 2.5-magnitude quake strikes 9.3 miles NW of Fillmore
- 10:27 a.m.: 2.6-magnitude quake strikes 8 miles NW of Fillmore
- 10:27 a.m.: 2.6 magnitude quake strikes 9.3 miles NW of Fillmore
- 10:28 a.m.: 2.5-magnitude quake strikes 8 miles NW of Fillmore
- 10:29 a.m.: 2.6-magnitude quake strikes 8.6 miles NW of Fillmore
- 10:31 a.m.: 2.8-magnitude quake strikes 8 miles NW of Fillmore
Dig deeper:
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.
USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.
The Source: This story was reported using information from the U.S. Geological Survey.