LA Hurricane Hilary: Tropical Storm Watch issued in Southern California for 1st time

After Hurricane Hilary continued to intensify overnight, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Watch for parts of Southern California for the very first time.

The NWS defines a Tropical Storm Watch as the potential for having storm-force winds. The severe weather alert is in effect from Sunday into Monday.

Those in the area will notice monsoonal and tropical moisture surge into the area over the weekend, and the remnants of Hurricane Hilary are expected to hit the region by Sunday night.

What can I expect?

Southern California residents can expect gusty winds up to 60 mph, heavy rainfall, and potential flooding.

Between 2 and 4 inches of rain is expected in the coasts and valleys, between 3 and 7 inches of rain in the foothills and deserts, and between 4 and 10 inches of rain in the mountain communities.

The NWS is encouraging residents to prepare accordingly on Friday.

Which areas will be most impacted?

Los Angeles County mountain passes including the Tejon Pass, Gorman, and Pyramid Lake

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands

Coastal communities

Antelope Valley Foothills

San Gabriel Mountains

14 and 5 Freeway corridors

Santa Clarita Valley

Huntington Beach and Costa Mesa

Potential impact

The NWS said we can expect:

Flash flooding

Road surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents

Scattered power outages

Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds and unanchored mobile homes

Large tree limbs may break off and some trees may potentially snap or uproot

Some fences and roadway signs may blow over

Some roads may become impassive from debris

Hazardous driving conditions may occur on bridges or other elevated roadways

Flood Watch

The NWS has issued a Flood Watch caused by potential excessive rainfall for several portions of Southern California from 5 a.m. Monday to 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Those who live in areas prone to flooding are encouraged to consider protective actions.

The Flood Watch is in effect on the following areas