Preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Orange County

An earthquake rattled northern Orange County Monday night.

The United States Geological Survey reported a preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck just over a mile east of Fullerton Monday night, around 8:09 p.m.

According to the USGS, the earthquake registered more than six and a half miles below ground, and that it could be felt as far north as Watts and as far south as Irvine.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.