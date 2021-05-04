Early morning hit-and-run crash leaves 3 dead in Anaheim

Three people, possibly an Uber driver and two passengers, were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Anaheim early Tuesday morning.

Anaheim police said the three victims in a black Kia Soul were leaving a hookah lounge located inside a strip mall located near Orange Avenue and Brookehurst Street just before 3 a.m. when it collided with a white Mercedes-Benz that was traveling northbound. The two vehicles erupted in flames upon impact and the two women inside the Mercedes left the vehicle and ran from the scene.

The three men inside the black SUV were pronounced dead on the scene. Police say the vehicle had just left a business and was turning onto Brookhurst before being struck.

A witness who rushed to help told FOX 11 he believes the victims were an Uber driver and two passengers.

Another witness said he believes the driver of the Mercedes may have been racing.

The two women were located at a nearby hospital and were being treated for injuries sustained from the crash, according to Anaheim police.

"We put out a call to area hospitals and heard back about two females being treated who appeared to have injuries consistent with the crash," said Sgt. Shane Carringer.

The driver will be charged with felony hit-and-run.

FOX 11 has reached out to Uber for a comment and to confirm if the driver was working for the company.

The names of the victims have not been released by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

