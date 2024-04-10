DUI driver had young kids in back seat without seat belts: Deputies

Deputies arrested a driver in Apple Valley this week for allegedly driving under the influence while he had his young kids in the back seat without a seat belt.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Monday, April 8, near the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Quinnault Road. A deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said he saw a car swerving between lanes of traffic, and driving onto the shoulder.

The deputy pulled the car over and found that the driver, 23-year-old Stephen Barrientos of Hesperia, had been driving under the influence. The deputy also found that Barrientos had his two young kids — a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old — in the back seat without booster seats or seat belts.

The deputy arrested Berrientos on charges of DUI and child abuse with the possibility of great bodily injury.

He's being held on $70,000 bail.

Deputies are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 760-552-6800.