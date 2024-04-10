Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting female passenger on ride from WeHo to Santa Monica

article

A Lyft driver has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger in Los Angeles.

Santa Monica detectives identified the driver as Fernando Macias Morales, a 34-year-old Los Angeles resident. They arrested him on April 5 in the San Fernando Valley.

The alleged attack happened back in September. Police in Santa Monica responded to the 2900 block of Pennsylvania Ave. regarding a reported sexual assault on Sept. 7, 2023.

The female victim reported that a Lyft driver picked her up from a restaurant in West Hollywood and sexually assaulted her during the ride home. The victim, a Santa Monica resident, fell asleep in the car and woke up to inappropriate touching. The suspect then offered to walk her to her door, which she refused. Once home, she realized several hours had passed since she was picked up.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged Morales with felony counts of:

Kidnapping to commit a sexual act

Sexual penetration of a person intoxicated or under sedation

Oral copulation of a person intoxicated person or under sedation

His bail is set at $500,000.

FOX 11 has reached out to Lyft for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Stephanie Davis at 310-458-2201 x4400, Sgt. Chad Goodwin at 310-458-8931, or the Watch Commander desk 24 hours a day at 310-458-8427.