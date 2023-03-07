Dramatic video shows 4 Americans being kidnapped in Mexico

Dramatic video of four Americans being kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico shows the violence that caused the US State Department to implement travel warnings in a region of Mexico south of the Texas-Mexico border.

Two Americans were found dead after they were kidnapped. The other two, who survived, were rushed to a hospital on the U.S. side of the border.

Mexican officials believe a drug cartel may have hit the Americans by mistake. The four were visiting from South Carolina. A family member says one of the victims had planned to get a tummy tuck.

"Attacks on US citizens are unacceptable no matter where or under what circumstances," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The State Department issued Do Not Travel advisories for six Mexican states and Reconsider Travel advisories in a number of others.

"You have to be very careful about that Do Not Travel because if you don’t target a specific geographic area you’ll be so afraid you won’t go anywhere," stated travel expert Peter Greenberg.

Greenberg urges travelers to check the State Department advisories online to know if it’s safe to travel.

To him, "These people, as we are now learning, were simply at the wrong place at the wrong time and got caught between a struggle between two gangs so in this situation. It’s an isolated one. We have to be very careful how we read the State Department advisories so we’re not painting it with such a broad brush."

Baja California, is not in the highest warning level, but it is an area the State Department says you should reconsider. Nonetheless, the border crossing has been busy and travelers are saying things like, "It’s very unfortunate what happened but bad stuff happen everywhere. I don’t think you should let this one negative situation affect the entire country of Mexico."

Also, in San Diego, another traveler over the border said, "I think we always have to be aware of what's going on around us but we also can’t let fear dictate our decisions. I’m not going to be going for that long. I appreciate the headsup. I’ll certainly be more aware."