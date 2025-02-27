The Original Pantry Cafe to close this weekend if workers don't cut union ties

The Brief Employees of the Original Pantry Cafe in downtown LA may soon be out of a job. The diner was previously owned by former LA Mayor Richard Riordan, who passed away in 2023. Riordan's trust allegedly informed employees the restaurant will close if they don't cut their union ties.



Union workers at a beloved diner in downtown Los Angeles reportedly learned of the restaurant's fate on Wednesday night.

The Original Pantry Cafe, which has been a staple for over 100 years, is set to close on Sunday, March 2.

What we know:

Last week, union members and employees held a protest outside the Original Pantry Cafe, located in the 800 block of S. Figueroa Street, to fight for the future of the restaurant.

The diner was previously owned by former LA Mayor Richard Riordan and was placed in a trust following his death in 2023.

UNITE HERE Local 11 representatives said they met with the Riordan Trust and that the trust intends to close the restaurant as scheduled on Sunday, March 2 at 5 p.m.

"The Pantry is demanding that, in order to avoid the closure and loss of workers' jobs, workers must give up their demand for job security and continued union representation if the restaurant changes hands," a UNITE HERE Local 11 press release said.

On Thursday, dozens of community members held a dine-in to support the diner's employees.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

What we don't know:

It's unknown if employees are willing to cut their union ties to preserve their jobs.

Employees that spoke to FOX 11's Gina Silva explained their workplace is more than just a job – it's a family.

FOX 11 also reached out to the Richard J. Riordan Trust for comment.

What's next:

Community members are scheduled to gather and pray outside the diner on Ash Wednesday on March 5 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.