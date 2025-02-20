Original Pantry Cafe employees protest possible closure

The Brief Employees of The Original Pantry Cafe, a 100-year-old Los Angeles landmark, face uncertainty as the restaurant is set to be sold, prompting union-member staff to seek job protection in negotiations with resistance from the new buyer. The situation has led to protests and legal discussions, with employees expressing concern for their future and the continuation of the cafe.



For the dedicated staff at The Original Pantry Cafe, their workplace is more than just a job—it's family.

"We love to work at The Pantry. You know, for all of us it's more like a family," says Marisela Granados, a 26-year employee.

But now, uncertainty looms over this 100-year-old Los Angeles landmark. Employees who have devoted decades of their lives to The Pantry received notice in January that the restaurant would soon be sold.

"Thirty-three years working in The Pantry," says Juan Diaz. "I started when I was a 20-year-old."

Concerned for their futures, union-member employees requested job protection in a contract with the new buyer. Their request was met with resistance.

"They came back and said, 'No, we don't want to give you job security. We don't want to protect the union. Basically, if you keep insisting that that happens, then we're going to just close the restaurant on March 2, at 5 p.m.,'" says Maria Hernandez, a representative of UNITE HERE Local 11.

On Wednesday, union members held a protest outside The Pantry, joined by employees during their breaks. Hernandez emphasized that their demands are not unreasonable.

"You know what we're asking for—it's not to bring down the moon. It's common language that giant hotels, Marriott, Hiltons, other properties that we represent, other restaurants that we represent, have in their contracts," she says.

The Pantry, previously owned by former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan, was placed in a trust following his passing in 2023. Administrators of the trust issued the following statement:

"The Pantry is in collective bargaining negotiations with Local 11 currently. Local 11 has presented two bargaining demands that would make it nearly impossible, in The Pantry's view, to sell the property. The Union has been on notice that the property has been up for sale since August 2024. The Pantry Management finds it sad that, instead of having responsible collective bargaining positions, Local 11 is instead bent on disrupting our customers' ability to eat at The Pantry today."

Employment lawyer Parag Amin weighed in on the legal reality of the situation.

"They have the right to be able to sell to whoever they see fit," Amin says. "The unfortunate reality is the employees don't have a tremendous amount of rights if the owners of the business are going to sell. It's similar to when somebody sells their house—ultimately, the new buyers may want to paint the rooms or change the color of the outside, but that's their right."

For longtime employees, it's a difficult and uncertain time.

"We all have families to feed," says Brenda De La Rosa.

Diaz adds, "I hope The Pantry is going to continue to stay open. I hope so."