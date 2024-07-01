Bus, building vandalized during street takeover in downtown LA

A messy and violent situation in downtown LA Monday morning after a Metro bus and a nearby building were vandalized during a street takeover.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the area of Flower St. and Olympic Blvd. about 3 a.m. for reports of a street takeover. Dispatchers also received calls of fireworks being set off and possible gunshots, according to the LAPD.

According to reports, at least 50 vehicles were involved in the takeover. Some of those attending then turned their attention to a Metro bus and a building nearby and began tagging them with graffiti.

SUGGESTED:

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or arrests.

Metro released the following statement, "Metro Bus Line 910 was blocked by a street takeover and tagged with graffiti. The bus operator and passengers were not harmed, but the disturbance delayed the bus for 20 minutes."

The incident follows another illegal street takeover in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning that left two vehicles engulfed in flames. Saturday's takeover happened near 18th and Main streets.

City News Service contributed to this report