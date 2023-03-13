Downey police officer involved in crash while on duty: Officials

An investigation is underway after a Downey police officer was involved in a crash while on-duty.

It happened early Monday around 1:45 a.m. in the area near Lakewood Boulevard and Columbia Way.

According to police, the officer, who was not identified, and the 25-year-old driver in the other car were taken to a local hospital for treatment and both remain in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Northbound lanes of Lakewood Boulevard and Columbia Way were closed earlier Monday but have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 562-904-2342.