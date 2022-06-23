Boyfriend arrested in double murder of girlfriend, another man in Hollywood

Authorities Wednesday arrested a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of a woman he had been dating and another man on a Hollywood street.

Marvin Francell Williams, 32, was arrested on a no-bail murder warrant in the shootings of Ajani Patridge, 40, of Los Angeles, and Nadia Campbell, 35, of Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Police Department and an FBI Fugitive Task Force located Williams around 6:30 p.m. near Escondido Avenue and Central Avenue in Hesperia.

Marvin Francell Williams

Patridge and Campbell were shot about 11:15 p.m. on June 16 in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue, and they died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

"Nadia's three young children were in a vehicle nearby when the murders occurred," according to an LAPD statement. "The suspect was in a dating relationship with Campbell and this crime involved domestic violence. ... He should be considered armed and dangerous."

Security video from a home in the area captured footage of the victims walking in the street with a man prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call LAPD West Bureau homicide detectives at 213-382-9470, or 877-LAPD-247.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

CNS contributed to this report.