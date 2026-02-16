LASD investigating Lynwood homicide

The Brief A homicide investigation was launched in Lynwood. Deputies responded to calls of a shooting around 1:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 16. The victim was declared dead at the scene.



One person was fatally wounded in an overnight shooting in Lynwood, authorities said.

What we know:

Around 1:15 a.m. Monday, Los Angeles County deputies were called to the 11800 block of State Street, near Meadow Street, regarding a shooting.

When first responders arrived, the shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene by LA County Fire paramedics.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim and information about a possible suspect was not available.