LASD investigating Lynwood homicide
LYNWOOD, Calif. - One person was fatally wounded in an overnight shooting in Lynwood, authorities said.
What we know:
Around 1:15 a.m. Monday, Los Angeles County deputies were called to the 11800 block of State Street, near Meadow Street, regarding a shooting.
When first responders arrived, the shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene by LA County Fire paramedics.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim and information about a possible suspect was not available.
The Source: This story was written with information provided from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.