LASD investigating Lynwood homicide

Published  February 16, 2026 11:47am PST
Crime and Public Safety
One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Lynwood.

The Brief

    • A homicide investigation was launched in Lynwood.
    • Deputies responded to calls of a shooting around 1:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 16.
    • The victim was declared dead at the scene.

LYNWOOD, Calif. - One person was fatally wounded in an overnight shooting in Lynwood, authorities said. 

What we know:

Around 1:15 a.m. Monday, Los Angeles County deputies were called to the 11800 block of State Street, near Meadow Street, regarding a shooting. 

When first responders arrived, the shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene by LA County Fire paramedics.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim and information about a possible suspect was not available. 

The Source: This story was written with information provided from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

