Man, woman gunned down in Hollywood overnight

The search is on for a gunman after two people were killed in an overnight shooting in the heart of Hollywood.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a man and woman were found shot to death at the intersection of North Gower Street and Carlos Avenue at 11:15 p.m. Thursday, adding that they received multiple 911 calls about the incident.

Witnesses said they heard arguing before shots were fired, and it is believed the shooting was linked to domestic violence.

According to the LAPD, the female victim’s two young children were found in a car near the crime scene. They have since been taken to a police station.

An intense aerial search was initiated overnight but was scaled back in the early hours. On Friday, those who reside in the area are waking up to a heavy police presence as investigators continue to canvas the neighborhood for evidence.

LAPD detectives described the suspect as a Black male who is 6 feet tall with a thin build, and between the ages of 20 and 25. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants running up Vista Del Mar Ave. away from the scene.

No further information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

