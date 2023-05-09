Trump rape lawsuit: Jury rejects rape claim, finds Trump liable for battery in 1996 attack

A jury in New York City has rejected a woman’s claim that Donald Trump raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store in 1996, but found Trump liable for battery against E. Jean Carroll.

Carroll’s suit is a civil case, meaning that no matter the outcome, Trump wasn’t in danger of going to jail. She was seeking unspecified monetary damages and a retraction of Trump statements.

FOX 5 NY is still awaiting word on damages awarded to Carroll.

The nine-person jury began deliberating just hours ago about the civil claims of battery and defamation after a trial that lasted just under three weeks .

During the trial, Carroll, 79, testified for three days , saying she had a chance encounter with Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman store across the street from Trump Tower. She said it was a lighthearted interaction in which they teased each other about trying on a piece of lingerie before Trump became violent inside a dressing room.

Trump , 76, who did not attend the trial, has insisted he never sexually assaulted Carroll or knew her.

Trump's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told the jury Carroll made up her claims after hearing about a 2012 "Law and Order" episode in which a woman is raped in the dressing room of the lingerie section of a Bergdorf Goodman store – and that she made it up to fuel sales of a 2019 memoir where she first publicly revealed her claims and to disparage Trump for political reasons.

