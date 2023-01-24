Dogs attack woman in Riverside

Expand / Collapse search

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Riverside
The dogs somehow got away, according to officials.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A woman is recovering in Riverside after she was attacked by two dogs that remain on the loose, according to police. 

The attack happened Monday around 9:10 p.m. in the 10300 block of Keller Avenue. 

Authorities said the woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to a local hospital for treatment of "significant injuries." 

No further details on the attack were released.

Officers tried following the dogs to capture them until Animal Control arrived, but somehow the dogs got away. 