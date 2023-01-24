Oscar nominations for the 95th Academy Awards to be announced

The Hollywood awards season will hit a higher gear Tuesday with the early morning nomination announcements for the 95th Oscars.

Actress Allison Williams and actor/producer Riz Ahmed will do the honors during ceremonies that begin at 5:30 a.m. from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

The announcements -- covering 23 categories -- will be streamed at Oscar.com, Oscars.org and on the Academy's Twitter, YouTube and Facebook channels.

The Oscar ceremony itself will be held March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Jimmy Kimmel returning to host for a third time.

If the recent Golden Globe Awards are any indication, Steven Spielberg's largely autobiographical movie about a young boy who dreams of becoming a filmmaker, "The Fabelmans," figures to get one of the Oscar nods for best picture. The film garnered Spielberg the best drama picture award at the Globes, and he snared a best director trophy as well.

Since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which runs the Globes, divided its film category into two formats in 1963, nearly 63% of the films that ended up with the best picture Academy Award had first received a Golden Globe.

Other likely contenders for best picture Oscar nominations Monday figure to be the Irish dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin," about the deterioration of a longtime friendship; the Tom Cruise action sequel "Maverick: Top Gun"; the biopic "Elvis"; the James Cameron sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar: The Way of Water"; the superhero sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"; "Tár," starring Cate Blanchett as a fictional composer suffering a career crisis; and the time- and space-twisting "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which captured best picture at this month's Critics Choice Awards.

With more theaters reopening as the pandemic has eased, the Academy this year has returned its Oscar eligibility requirements to films released in theaters between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022 -- and in six specific locales. Those locations are: Los Angeles County; the City of New York; the Bay Area; Chicago; Miami; and Atlanta. Under pandemic rules, films could become eligible if they were screened in the Academy Screening Room.

Nominations announcement co-host Williams is best known for her work in HBO's "Girls," but also appeared in "Get Out" and in the current sci- fi/horror film "M3GAN." Ahmed was nominated for a best-actor Oscar in 2021 for "Sound of Metal" and won last year for producing the live-action short film "The Long Goodbye."

Here is a complete list of the nomination categories that will be announced Tuesday, with announcement times. The categories are not in order of presentation, and are subject to change, according to the Academy.

5:30 a.m. PST

-- Actor in a Supporting Role

-- Actress in a Supporting Role

-- Animated Feature Film

-- Animated Short Film

-- Costume Design

-- Live Action Short Film

-- Makeup and Hairstyling

-- Music (Original Score)

-- Sound

-- Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

-- Writing (Original Screenplay)

5:41 a.m. PST

-- Actor in a Leading Role

-- Actress in a Leading Role

-- Cinematography

-- Directing

-- Documentary Feature Film

-- Documentary Short Film

-- Film Editing

-- International Feature Film

-- Music (Original Song)

-- Best Picture

-- Production Design

-- Visual Effects