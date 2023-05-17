Expand / Collapse search

Dog sits on owner's back during arrest in South LA

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
South Los Angeles
FOX 11

Small dog follows owner during arrest

It was an unusual arrest in South LA, as a small dog jumped onto the back of its owner. The bizarre arrest was caught on SkyFOX.

LOS ANGELES - It was an unusual, yet adorable sight as a small dog followed its owner and jumped on her back as she and another man were getting arrested in South LA Wednesday afternoon. 

Los Angeles Police officers were following suspects in a vehicle they believed were wanted for armed robbery. The vehicle came to a stop near the intersection of Main and 88th and the two suspects inside exited the vehicle and surrendered to police. 

However, once the female passenger exited the vehicle, a small dog followed her. As the suspect laid on the floor, the dog jumped on her back and stood there for a few minutes until police approached them.  

Officers safely removed the dog and placed it back inside the vehicle. The suspects were later arrested. 