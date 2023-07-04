Dog shot during Westchester home invasion

A robber shot a homeowner's dog in the head and snatched the victim's wallet during a home invasion Tuesday morning in Westchester, authorities said.

The crime was reported around 1:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 7000 block of Alvern Street, near Centinela Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

An armed suspect wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt fled the scene on foot, said Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD's Media Relations Division.

SUGGESTED: LA County man killed in prison by other inmate: Officials

Madison did not know whether the dog died, and no further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the crime was urged to call 877-527-3247. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.