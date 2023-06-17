Dog dies after medical emergency while hiking in San Fernando Valley; 2 other dogs rescued, reunited

article

A hiking trip in the San Fernando Valley took a traumatic turn as one of the dogs died while walking the trail Saturday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call from the 8400 block of La Tuna Canyon Road in the Shadow Hills neighborhood around 4 p.m. Two women were hiking with three dogs when one of the pets suffered a medical emergency.

The dog was pronounced dead and both women and the two other dogs were airlifted into a safe area where all four were able to reunite.

Neither woman were injured and SkyFOX captured the moments where the two surviving dogs began checking on each other when everyone reunited around 4:30 p.m.

Officials did not say how the dog died.