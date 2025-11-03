LIVE: Dodgers World Series parade hours away from starting

The Brief The Dodgers have returned to Los Angeles with the World Series trophy after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in a seven-game series. A parade celebrating the back-to-back World Series champs is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. PT in downtown Los Angeles and will end at Dodger Stadium. FOX 11's Good Day LA will provide live coverage of the parade and celebration rally starting at 4 a.m.



The World Series champs have returned to Los Angeles.

What we know:

The Dodgers are back home in Los Angeles with the World Series trophy after beating the Toronto Blue Jays in an all-time classic that took all the way to not only seven games, but also to extra innings in the said winner-take-all showdown.

Monday is parade day for the back-to-back World Series champs as the Boys in Blue now get a chance to celebrate with the fans. In addition to partying with the champs, fans will get to cheer on Clayton Kershaw one last time as a Dodger.

Now the fun begins – will we see another shirtless Dodger player go viral? Will we get to hear another Shohei Ohtani speech in English? How is World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto holding up after throwing nearly three innings in Game 7 off zero days of rest?

Join Good Day LA through the end of the Dodger Stadium celebration rally as we have you covered for the live broadcast and the livestreams for Monday's festivities.

Below are live updates of the Dodgers World Series parade.

4 a.m.: Fans started lining up along the parade route as early as 2:30 a.m. for a guaranteed prime spot of the action, Good Day LA's Mario Ramirez reported.

What You Need to Know:

The parade is expected to start at 11 a.m. PT in downtown Los Angeles at Broadway and Temple. The parade route will go through downtown Los Angeles before arriving at Dodger Stadium around 11:45 a.m.

Below is a map of the parade route: