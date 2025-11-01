Expand / Collapse search

Dodgers to hold World Series parade on Monday, November 3

Updated  November 1, 2025 10:29pm PDT
Join FOX 11 for Dodgers World Series parade Nov. 3

Start the party, Los Angeles! Join us on Good Day LA this Monday, November 3 for the team's World Series parade.

LOS ANGELES - The party continues in Los Angeles as the Dodgers are back-to-back World Series champions.

The Dodgers will hold a parade and rally on Monday, November 3 to commemorate the franchise's ninth World Series title.

The parade is expected to start at 11 a.m. PT in downtown Los Angeles at Broadway and Temple. The parade route will go through downtown Los Angeles before arriving at Dodger Stadium around 11:45 a.m.

Join FOX 11's Good Day LA from 4 a.m. and through the end of the Dodger Stadium celebration rally. The latter is expected to start around 12:15 p.m. and FOX 11 will have you covered on-air and on our streaming apps.

Shohei Ohtani speaks during World Series victory celebration

Four-time All-Star Shohei Ohtani thanked fans as he spoke during the Dodgers World Series victory celebration.

Kiké, Banda celebrate during Dodger parade

Dodgers players Clayton Kershaw, Kiké Hernández and Anthony Banda celebrate shirtless during the Dodgers victory parade through downtown Los Angeles.

