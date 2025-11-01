Dodgers to hold World Series parade on Monday, November 3

The party continues in Los Angeles as the Dodgers are back-to-back World Series champions.

The Dodgers will hold a parade and rally on Monday, November 3 to commemorate the franchise's ninth World Series title.

The parade is expected to start at 11 a.m. PT in downtown Los Angeles at Broadway and Temple. The parade route will go through downtown Los Angeles before arriving at Dodger Stadium around 11:45 a.m.

Join FOX 11's Good Day LA from 4 a.m. and through the end of the Dodger Stadium celebration rally. The latter is expected to start around 12:15 p.m. and FOX 11 will have you covered on-air and on our streaming apps.

