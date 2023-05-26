Dodgers to host Christian Faith and Family Day following backlash from Pride Night

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the most beloved teams in Southern California and amid the backlash surrounding Pride Night, Clayton Kershaw and the franchise announced Friday that they will host a ‘Christian Faith and Family Day’.

The event will be held Sunday, July 30. The Dodgers called it a day to celebrate and be part of a day of worship.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to talk about Jesus and determined to make it bigger and better than it was before COVID," Kershaw wrote on Twitter.

Their announcement came about a week after the Dodgers came under fire from a host of LGBTQ advocacy groups and elected officials following their decision to rescind their invitation to Pride Night for the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. The Dodgers' decision to withdraw its invitation to the Sisters came after complaints were raised by several Catholic organizations and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, who said the group regularly disparaged Christians.

However, withdrawing their invitation brought on more complaints. On Monday, the Dodgers reversed course and publicly apologized to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. The Archdiocese of Los Angeles then criticized the Dodgers for backtracking and renewing the invitation to a group of self-described "queer and trans nuns" to take part in the team's Pride Night.

More information about the Christian Faith and Family Day will be released at a later time.

City News Service contributed to this report