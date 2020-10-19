Dodgers Stadium hosting drive-in viewing party for World Series

article

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host drive-in viewing parties for the World Series, which begins Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington, Texas.

Viewing will take place on 60-foot screens in Dodger Stadium parking lots 2 and 3 with audio broadcast through FM radio, with the same safety restrictions as drive-in movie screenings in Los Angeles County.

Admission is $75 per car and must be purchased in advance online at Dodgers.com/DriveIn. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.

Concessions will not be available, and fans are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages, though alcohol is strictly prohibited.

No outdoor seating is permitted, and social distancing and mandatory face coverings will be enforced should fans need to access restrooms, which will be sanitized regularly.

Tuesday's game begins at 5:09 p.m. Parking gates will open for the Dodger Stadium Drive-In one hour prior to game time.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online and cannot be purchased on-site, organizers said.

Consistent with the Dodger Stadium policy, no banners, posters, signs, flags, or similar displays will be permitted. You may be asked to remove any vehicle appendages that obstruct the view of others. Additionally, fireworks, lasers, drones, and all noisemaking devices are strictly prohibited.

CNS contributed to this report.