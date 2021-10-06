Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer breaks his silence: ‘One legal matter has been resolved'

The night before the Los Angeles Dodgers were scheduled to take on the St. Louis Cardinals in a playoff elimination game, pitcher Trevor Bauer broke his silence and spoke publicly for the first time in months amid an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Bauer remains on administrative leave and will not take the mound Wednesday night.

"Hey guys, I know you haven’t heard from me in a while. I look forward to speaking out about the false and materially misleading allegations in the future, but for now, this is what I’m able to share with you," he said on his YouTube channel. "One legal matter has been resolved. The judge’s detailed decision is available and it speaks for itself. There’s a pending matter which I’m not able to speak about at this time."

Bauer was first placed on administrative leave in July after a San Diego woman accused him of sexual assault. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is still deciding whether to press charges after the Pasadena Police Department presented its case.

Major League Baseball is conducting a separate investigation.

