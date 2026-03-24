Dodgers win! Panda Express announces return of special promotion for 2026 season

The Brief Panda Express has officially renewed its partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2026 season. Fans can secure a two-entree Panda Plate for $7 via the Panda app the day after any Dodgers home win. The promotion requires Panda Rewards membership and the use of the digital promo code "DODGERSWIN."



The Los Angeles Dodgers are returning to the diamond this week, and Panda Express is making sure fans have a high-value way to celebrate every home victory.

What we know:

Panda Express has confirmed it will offer its popular "DODGERSWIN" promotion for the 2026 season!

Dodgers fans can get a two-entree Panda Plate for just $7 at participating locations.

The deal is triggered exclusively by a Dodgers home game win and is valid until 11:59 pm the following day.

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To redeem the offer, fans must be registered Panda Rewards members and place their order through the Panda Express mobile app using the promo code DODGERSWIN.

While the base price is locked at $7, users should note that tax, delivery fees, and other service charges still apply.

There is a strict limit of one discounted plate per rewards account per day.

Timeline:

The promotion is scheduled to kick off in conjunction with the Dodgers’ home opener at Dodger Stadium on March 26, against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

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It will remain active throughout the duration of the 2026 regular season for every qualifying home win.

What you can do:

To ensure you are ready for the first win of the season, you can download the Panda Express app and sign up for a free rewards account today.

You can also visit pandaexpress.com/dodgerswin to view a full list of participating locations and review the specific terms and conditions of the offer.