Dodgers hold first full squad workout of 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers conducted their first full squad workout of 2023 Monday at their spring training facility in Glendale, Arizona, with five-time all-star J.D. Martinez among the newcomers.

The Dodgers signed Martinez to a one-year, $10 million contract Dec. 29 after he spent the previous five seasons with the Boston Red Sox. Martinez is 185th on the career home run list with 282. He hit a record-tying four home runs against the Dodgers on Sept. 4, 2017 while playing with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Martinez is expected to be the Dodgers' designated hitter.

Departures among position players since the Dodgers' 2022 season ended with a four-game loss to the San Diego Padres in a National League Division Series include third baseman Justin Turner, shortstop Trea Turner and outfielder Cody Bellinger.

The Dodgers' pitchers and catchers began their workouts Thursday. Noah Syndergaard was the Dodgers' top off-season pitching acquisition.

The Dodgers will begin spring training play Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers in Phoenix. They are set to play in Southern California for the first time in 2023 on March 26 in a Freeway Series game at Dodger Stadium against the Los Angeles Angels, and open the regular season March 30 against Arizona at Dodger Stadium.