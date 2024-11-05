Dodgers fan loses fingers after firework blows up hand in downtown LA

A dream World Series celebration turned into a nightmare for a Dodgers fan who lost his fingers after a firework explosion.

Kevin King, 25, was involved in the now-viral firework incident where it blew off his hand last week.

King lost two fingers on his left hand from the incident, according to his dad, Kevin Sr.

"He’s basically missing his pointing finger," His dad told FOX 11, referencing the middle finger. "The meat portion between the pointing finger and the thumb area. He did have some issues between both his ears."

Looking back at the incident, both King’s family and the surgeons agree it was a miracle that it didn’t end up being much worse.

"The surgeon did see the video," King Sr. said. "They don't understand how he was able to walk away with the injuries that he that he has. He protected 90% of his face from the explosion."

The younger Kevin King is about to undergo his third surgery. King has plans to raise awareness of firework danger in his long road to recover, according to his dad.

"He knows obviously, he made a pretty bad mistake of deciding to light a firework, not knowing where it came from," King Sr. said. "And then at the same time, it's like he's already like, ‘What can I do to make this positive?’"

A different person also begged someone in the crowd to call 9-1-1 to give the fan medical help.

A GoFundMe has since been launched for King. Those looking to help can click here.