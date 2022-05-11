Dodgers hosting first-ever adult baseball camp

Calling all Dodgers fans!

If you've ever dreamed of playing baseball at Dodger Stadium, now's your chance!

The Dodgers announced Tuesday they will be hosting the first-ever adult baseball camp at Dodger Stadium.

It will be held over four days from July 28 to 31.

Not only will you get to be part of infield and outfield practice, but you also get to pitch, catch, and play six seven-inning games.

Former Dodgers Nomar Garciaparra, Andre Ethier, Manny Mota, Steve Yeager, Jerry Hairston Jr., Eric Gagné and Bill Russell will also be in attendance to help you practice.

The camp will end with a special awards reception.

It'll cost you a pretty penny - one general admission ticket is $3,995 per person. But that also includes meals and your very own Dodgers uniform.

Anyone ages 18 and up can participate.

If you can't attend this one, a similar camp will be held in the new year from Jan. 8 to 13, 2023 in Glendale.

To learn more, click or tap here.