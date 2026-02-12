Kiké Hernández re-signs with Dodgers

article

The Brief Kiké Hernández announced his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year, $4.5 million deal for the 2026 season. The 34-year-old fan favorite looks to secure a third consecutive World Series title with the club following back-to-back championships. The signing came just hours after the Dodgers secured veteran infielder Max Muncy with a new contract extension through 2027.



Kiké Hernández is officially returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers for his 10th season with the organization, confirming the move via social media as the club builds its roster for a historic three-peat attempt.

What we know:

Hernández broke the news himself on Thursday morning via Instagram, posting a photo from the 2025 World Series victory parade with the caption, "What else did you expect?!!! 3 in a row has a nice ring to it! #WeBack." The Dodgers later confirmed the one-year agreement.

The deal will be for one year and $4.5 million, The Athletic reports.

The announcement follows a busy morning for the front office, which also announced a contract extension for infielder Max Muncy. Muncy’s new deal guarantees $10 million, including a $7 million salary for 2027 and a $10 million club option for 2028 with a $3 million buyout.

What we don't know:

While the deal is set, it is unclear exactly when Hernández will be game-ready.

Reports indicate he underwent surgery on his left elbow in November to repair an injury he played through during the 2025 postseason.

Some analysts suggest he could begin the season on the 60-day injured list, which would delay his 2026 debut by several weeks or months.

Timeline:

2014: Hernández first joins the Dodgers via trade with the Miami Marlins.

2020: Wins his first Wins his first World Series with L.A. before departing for Boston in free agency.

2023: Returns to Los Angeles via a trade deadline deal with the Red Sox.

2024-2025: Re-signs on consecutive one-year deals, winning back-to-back World Series titles.

Feb. 12, 2026: Announces return for a 10th season with the franchise.

What's next:

The Dodgers must make a corresponding move on their 40-man roster to officially accommodate Hernández once the contract is filed.

Fans can expect to see Hernández at Camelback Ranch for Spring Training, though his physical activity may be limited as he continues his post-surgery rehabilitation.