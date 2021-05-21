Dodger Stadium plans to return to full capacity on June 15

article

Dodger Stadium says they plan to return to full capacity on June 15.

Their decision comes as state health officials announced Friday that California will remove its social distancing requirements and allow businesses to operate at full capacity when the economy fully reopens its economy on June 15.

Currently Dodger Stadium is offering a section of seating for fully vaccinated people.

According to a statement, for the 11 home games prior to June 15, the team will continue with distanced pods and fully-vaccinated only sections.

"All tickets sold will continue to be subject to any restrictions or limitations on capacity or attendance that may be established or revised by state, county, or city authorities at any time. Refunds or exchanges may be required for impacted games," the statement from Dodger officials read.

Tickets for the Giants (May 27-30) and Cardinals (May 31-June 2) homestand are currently on sale. Tickets for the games on June 11-14 against the Rangers and Phillies will go on sale on Tuesday, May 25, at 2:00 p.m.

For ticket information click here.