Dodger Stadium hosting drone shows on these days
Photo courtesy Los Angeles Dodgers
LOS ANGELES - Baseball is back!
But the Los Angeles Dodgers have something even more special in store for fans to enjoy after the Friday night games at Dodger Stadium.
"The drones are coming," the Dodgers announced in a tweet Monday.
The all-new live drone show is part of the Dodger Stadium Friday Night Light Shows beginning this Friday after the game vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks.
You can catch the live drone shows on the following dates:
- June 16 vs. San Francisco Giants
- July 7 vs. Los Angeles Angels
- Aug. 11 vs. Colorado Rockies
- Sept. 22 vs. San Francisco Giants
You can also catch the popular Friday Night Fireworks show on the following dates:
- April 14 vs. Chicago Cubs
- April 28 vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- June 23 vs. Houston Astros
- July 4 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- July 8 vs. Cincinnati Reds
- Aug. 18 vs. Miami Marlins
- Sept. 1 vs. Atlanta Braves
For more information on tickets and the drone show, visit dodgers.com/fridays.