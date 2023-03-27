Dodger Stadium hosting drone shows on these days

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy Los Angeles Dodgers

Baseball is back!

But the Los Angeles Dodgers have something even more special in store for fans to enjoy after the Friday night games at Dodger Stadium.

"The drones are coming," the Dodgers announced in a tweet Monday.

The all-new live drone show is part of the Dodger Stadium Friday Night Light Shows beginning this Friday after the game vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks.

You can catch the live drone shows on the following dates:

June 16 vs. San Francisco Giants

July 7 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Aug. 11 vs. Colorado Rockies

Sept. 22 vs. San Francisco Giants

You can also catch the popular Friday Night Fireworks show on the following dates:

April 14 vs. Chicago Cubs

April 28 vs. St. Louis Cardinals

June 23 vs. Houston Astros

July 4 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

July 8 vs. Cincinnati Reds

Aug. 18 vs. Miami Marlins

Sept. 1 vs. Atlanta Braves

For more information on tickets and the drone show, visit dodgers.com/fridays.