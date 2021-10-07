Dodger fever in full effect ahead of NLDS showdown vs. Giants

One after another inside of the team store at Dodger Stadium fans shopping for hats, shirts and other gear couldn’t stop talking about the Chris Taylor walk-off homer in the Wild Card elimination game.

We heard from Dodgers fans from the likes of "It was awesome", "We were thrilled beyond belief", "I’m just excited", "We were jumping and screaming" and "It was crazy… we were high-fiving each other!"

In the shop, Isaac Sanchez was shopping for his son Isaac Jr. He said, "I’m buying my son a sweater he wants."

It was the Dodgers’ 2021 postseason gear.

If you remember last year, the Dodgers hosted drive-in parking lot viewing over the course of the team’s 2020 World Series run.

Jon Chapper with the team says they’re going to host viewing parties this year in their new centerfield plaza whenever the team is away.

Says Chapper, "We’ve got brand new LED screens out there. There are new concessions."

Chapper says they’ll let 2,000 fans in so seating is limited. Tickets are $70 which Chapper says, "includes a $20 food and beverage credit you can use at the concession in the plaza."

For that $70 ticket, you also get the replica of the Dodgers 2020 World Series ring. You can get tickets here.

