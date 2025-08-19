Expand / Collapse search

Disneyland resumes some Magic Key pass sales: What to know

By
Published  August 19, 2025 11:23am PDT
Disneyland
FOX 11
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Disneyland's Oogie Boogie Bash kicks off this weekend

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Disneyland's Oogie Boogie Bash kicks off this weekend

Oogie Boogie Bash, an after-hours Halloween party, is happening on select nights from August 17 to October 31 at Disney California Adventure Park.

The Brief

    • Two tiers of Disneyland's Magic Key annual passes will go back on sale starting Tuesday, Aug. 26.
    • The two highest-priced passes, the Inspire and Believe Keys, will remain available for renewal only.
    • Sales of the Magic Key passes were temporarily paused earlier in the month.

LOS ANGELES - Good news for Disney fans hoping to get their hands on some Magic Key annual passes! 

Disneyland announced two types of passes will be available for purchase again soon - just in time for fall favorite celebrations. 

What we know:

Imagine and Enchant key pass will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, Aug. 26, no earlier than 9 a.m. PT, while supplies last.

This year, the Imagine Key pass, available for purchase by Southern California residents, includes the ability to make reservations (subject to availability) in early Dec. 2025 (Monday-Thursday). Monthly payment options are also offered for California residents.

Inspire and Believe Key passes are available for renewal only at this time. 

The backstory:

Earlier this month, Disneyland paused all sales of its Magic Key passes indefinitely. The pause applied to all four Magic Key pass tiers - Inspire, Believe, Enchant, and Imagine.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Disneyland pauses sales of Magic Key passes indefinitely

The last time passes were available for new purchase was earlier this year in January.

Big picture view:

Magic Key passes are a popular option for frequent Disneyland visitors. Guests can repeatedly visit to celebrate seasonal offerings such as Halloween Time and Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, as well as limited-time festivals such as Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. 

SUGGESTED:

Guests can also enjoy these experiences alongside limited-time offerings available for the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, as well as discounts on dining, merchandise, and parking.

Image 1 of 2

Photo courtesy Disneyland

The Source: Information for this story is from Disneyland Resort Public Relations and previous FOX 11 reports.

DisneylandDisneyConsumerMoneyInstastoriesTheme Parks