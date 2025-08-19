Disneyland resumes some Magic Key pass sales: What to know

The Brief Two tiers of Disneyland's Magic Key annual passes will go back on sale starting Tuesday, Aug. 26. The two highest-priced passes, the Inspire and Believe Keys, will remain available for renewal only. Sales of the Magic Key passes were temporarily paused earlier in the month.



Good news for Disney fans hoping to get their hands on some Magic Key annual passes!

Disneyland announced two types of passes will be available for purchase again soon - just in time for fall favorite celebrations.

What we know:

Imagine and Enchant key pass will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, Aug. 26, no earlier than 9 a.m. PT, while supplies last.

This year, the Imagine Key pass, available for purchase by Southern California residents, includes the ability to make reservations (subject to availability) in early Dec. 2025 (Monday-Thursday). Monthly payment options are also offered for California residents.

Inspire and Believe Key passes are available for renewal only at this time.

The backstory:

Earlier this month, Disneyland paused all sales of its Magic Key passes indefinitely. The pause applied to all four Magic Key pass tiers - Inspire, Believe, Enchant, and Imagine.

The last time passes were available for new purchase was earlier this year in January.

Big picture view:

Magic Key passes are a popular option for frequent Disneyland visitors. Guests can repeatedly visit to celebrate seasonal offerings such as Halloween Time and Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, as well as limited-time festivals such as Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

Guests can also enjoy these experiences alongside limited-time offerings available for the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, as well as discounts on dining, merchandise, and parking.

