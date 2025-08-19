Disneyland resumes some Magic Key pass sales: What to know
LOS ANGELES - Good news for Disney fans hoping to get their hands on some Magic Key annual passes!
Disneyland announced two types of passes will be available for purchase again soon - just in time for fall favorite celebrations.
What we know:
Imagine and Enchant key pass will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, Aug. 26, no earlier than 9 a.m. PT, while supplies last.
This year, the Imagine Key pass, available for purchase by Southern California residents, includes the ability to make reservations (subject to availability) in early Dec. 2025 (Monday-Thursday). Monthly payment options are also offered for California residents.
Inspire and Believe Key passes are available for renewal only at this time.
The backstory:
Earlier this month, Disneyland paused all sales of its Magic Key passes indefinitely. The pause applied to all four Magic Key pass tiers - Inspire, Believe, Enchant, and Imagine.
The last time passes were available for new purchase was earlier this year in January.
Big picture view:
Magic Key passes are a popular option for frequent Disneyland visitors. Guests can repeatedly visit to celebrate seasonal offerings such as Halloween Time and Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, as well as limited-time festivals such as Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.
Guests can also enjoy these experiences alongside limited-time offerings available for the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, as well as discounts on dining, merchandise, and parking.
